Seton High School wins the Division I girls volleyball state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Seton High School will bring home a state championship trophy Saturday night.

The Saints defeated Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 26-24, 25-16, 25-15 in the Division I girls volleyball state final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Seton was led by several players in the state final including Charley Moeddel, Callie Combs and Nattie Slusher – each of whom had 10 kills, according to the match statistics.

Reagan Miller had 21 assists. Kirsten Kemper had 13 assists. Grace Jones had 15 digs while Sakura Codling had 14 digs.

It is the seventh volleyball state championship for Seton (26-2). The program has also won state titles in 2005 (Division I), 1996 (Division I), 1988 (Class AAA), 1986 (Class AAA), 1985 (Class AAA) and 1984 (Class AAA).

This season was a special journey for Seton, which was ranked No. 1 in the season’s final Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division I state poll.

Seton became the third Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball team to capture a state championship Saturday at the Nutter Center. St. Ursula (Division II) and Roger Bacon (Division IV) also won state titles.

Seton defeated Pickerington North 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 in a state semifinal to advance to Saturday’s state final.

This week marked the 50th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament.

The OHSAA had three divisions in girls volleyball from 1975-89 and four divisions from 1990-2023. Last February, the OHSAA announced that several sports would add divisions, including girls volleyball, which expanded to seven divisions.

