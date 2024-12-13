UC's Luke Kandra named to Sports Illustrated's All-America Second Team

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Kandra was named Friday morning to the Sports Illustrated 2024 College Football All-America Second Team.

"This recognition means to much to me because it shows how hard I worked to be in the position that I am in today," Kandra said. "I could not do it without my coaches and teammates."

Kandra was named earlier this week as an All-American honorable mention selection by College Football Network.

A 2020 Elder High School graduate, Kandra was the Big 12 Conference’s highest-rated right guard by Pro Football Focus for a second straight season.

Kandra led a Bearcats offense that ranked sixth in the league in total offense (420.6 yards) and paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second straight 1,000-yard season. Kandra was named to the All-Big 12 First Team last week.

Kandra joined UC in December 2022 after transferring from the University of Louisville.

"I'm really proud of my college career and am super proud to be a Bearcat," Kandra said. "Being able to play for Coach Satterfield for all five years and the last two being back home has been the best and I would not have done anything different."

Kandra will graduate with his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from UC this month.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter