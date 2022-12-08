Former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra commits to play for UC

CINCINNATI — Luke Kandra is coming home to be a Bearcat.

The former University of Louisville offensive lineman announced Thursday afternoon he has committed to play football at the University of Cincinnati.

"It's awesome getting committed back home in Cincinnati where I'm from," Kandra said. "Also, coming back to being coached by (new UC) coach (Scott) Satterfield and the staff that I've been coached by this past season and the past three years. It's just an awesome feeling coming back."

Kandra, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound guard, entered the transfer portal early Wednesday afternoon.

UC offered a scholarship later on Wednesday and the 2020 Elder High School graduate knew the Bearcats would be a significant opportunity to return home to be closer to family and friends and to play in the Big 12 Conference.

"The thing about it is being closer to home my family can come to many games," Kandra said.

Pittsburgh also reached out to Kandra but he said he was very focused on UC the entire time. Kandra, who is a junior academically and sophomore in football, plans to take an official visit to UC on Sunday. He is the first known commit to the Bearcats since Satterfield took over the program on Monday.

"It's honestly been a crazy 48 hours," Kandra said. "What makes it even more crazy is that here in Louisville it's finals week so dealing with all this and trying to get by with finals is just absolutely insane."

UC named former Louisville coach Scott Sattterfield as its new head football coach on Monday morning. Kandra said he was very surprised when he saw the news and woke to text messages from those closest to him wondering if he would transfer.

Kandra said he's had a good rapport with Satterfield over the years and is looking forward to continuing that connection at UC.

"For me he's such a personable guy," Kandra said. "You can have conversation with him."

Kandra, the only Greater Cincinnati player on the Cardinals' roster during the 2022 season, said he had a "fantastic experience" playing at Louisville and enjoyed working with assistant coach Nic Cardwell.

Kandra played in eight games in 2022 for Louisville, including 2 starts. He played in all 13 games in 2021.

Now, Kandra gets the best of both worlds with familiar coaches and a chance to be closer to home.