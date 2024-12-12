Watch Now
UC's Luke Kandra receives honorable mention All-American recognition

2020 Elder graduate named to College Football Network's All-American team
University of Cincinnati Athletics
University of Cincinnati redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Kandra, a 2020 Elder High School graduate, was named an honorable mention All-American by College Football Network this week.<br/>
CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Kandra was named an honorable mention All-American by College Football Network this week.

Kandra, a 2020 Elder High School graduate, was the Big 12 Conference’s highest-rated right guard by Pro Football Focus for a second straight season, according to UC.

Kandra led a Bearcats offense that ranked sixth in the league in total offense (420.6 yards) and paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

Kandra will graduate with his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from UC this week. Kandra was named to the All-Big 12 First Team last week.

Freshman linebacker Simeon Coleman was named to College Football Network’s Freshman All-America squad, too.

Coleman was also named a Freshman All-American by On3 last week. He appeared in all 12 games for the Bearcats and recorded 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. He made the first start of his collegiate career at Iowa State on Nov. 16.

Coleman was one of several true freshmen to make an impact for the Bearcats. His 238 defensive snaps this season were the most among any true freshman linebacker in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus. His 32 tackles ranked fifth among Big 12 true freshmen.

