UC basketball verbal commit Tyler McKinley to attend Winton Woods High School

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Star power forward Tyler McKinley has decided to attend Winton Woods High School this school year.

The 6-foot-9 1/2 McKinley, a four-star basketball player by 247 Sports, verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati in June after he graduates in 2024.

McKinley played for Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) this past season and helped the Lions win the GEICO Nationals title in Fort Myers, Fla. McKinley scored 17 points and had six rebounds in the championship game.

McKinley had more than a dozen scholarship offers throughout the college recruiting process including Xavier, Ohio State, Kansas State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Dayton, Tennessee, Ohio University, Miami University, Pittsburgh, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

McKinley was rated Ohio's No. 1 player in the 2024 class when he decided to transfer to Link Academy in mid-August 2022.

McKinley was star player for two seasons at Walnut Hills. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Eastern Cincinnati Conference player of the year during the 2021-22 season. He was a Division I honorable mention all-state selection, too.

McKinley was among 35 athletes who participated in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp this summer at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. McKinley was also invited to the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando in June.

The Ohio high school boys basketball season starts Dec. 1.

Winton Woods (9-14 record in 2022-23) named a new head coach for the program in April.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter