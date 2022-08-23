Turpin senior Jamison Naehring, daughter of former MLB player, a 'true leader' in the volleyball program

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Turpin High School senior Jamison Naehring is not only a captain on the volleyball team. The four-year varsity is a role model at school.

"Turpin volleyball is super special because it's all about making it to be your best self," said Naehring, a National Honor Society member. "And I think always trying to be your best self is super important in everything you do."

Naehring, 17, is always seeking to improve Turpin High School. She participates in a community service club, a suicide prevention group and a freshman orientation program.

This past spring, Naehring was named a Greater Cincinnati Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 'Student of the Year' campaign winner. Naehring and two Turpin classmates raised $117,000 in just seven weeks.

"It was just kind of super heartwarming to see the people that I can impact even though it didn't directly have an impact on me," Naehring said. "I shed some tears at the banquet. It was super special."

LLS Cincinnati student of the year campaign manager Matt Stockwell said Naehring was passionate about making a difference in the lives of cancer patients and families.

"Jamison led by example throughout the 2022 student of the year campaign and even as a busy high school student and athlete she embodied what it meant to be a student of the year candidate," Stockwell said. "Jamison dedicated time to her team and LLS’s mission, and she hopes to be a part of the generation that sees a cure to cancer.”

Turpin girls volleyball coach Kathy Winkler said Naehring, the daughter of former Major League Baseball player Tim Naehring, exemplifies a strong work ethic and character within the Turpin volleyball program.

"She is a leader in the true sense of the word," Winkler said. "She holds herself accountable which is something we really value here at Turpin volleyball. And she treats everybody kindly."

Naehring, who has been playing volleyball since she was 8, has cultivated strong bonds with her teammates and in the athletic department.

She said she wants to start a student-athlete leadership program to help other leaders in athletics before she graduates. For now, she's enjoying her senior season and the friendships that are so important.

"I love these girls," Naehring said. "I've played with them for years now and it's pretty much my best friends playing with them playing the sport I love."

Naehring's selfless example is an inspiration for others.

"Just a big role model I would say," Turpin junior Lilly Gillespie said. "We can always look up to her with all that stuff that she does."

