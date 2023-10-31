Tickets are sold out for Friday night's Moeller at St. Xavier football playoff game

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Tickets sold out Tuesday morning for Friday night's Moeller at St. Xavier Division I regional quarterfinal football game.

St. Xavier athletic director Brian Reinhart said tickets were sold out at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The tickets went on sale through the Ohio High School Athletic Association at 10 a.m. Monday.

St. Xavier expects 7,000 fans at RDI Stadium Friday night as the rivalry is renewed between the Greater Catholic League South division rivals.

It is also the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.Spectrum News 1 will televise the game live in Southwest Ohio.

This week marks another season in which tickets have been sold quickly for this playoff matchup. Tickets for the 2022 regional quarterfinal at Shea Stadium in Norwood sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Friday marks the 10th postseason meeting between the programs. Moeller defeated St. X 20-10 Sept. 15 at Welcome Stadium in the regular season.

"The whole goal is to be playing your best football at the end of the year," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "I do believe we are playing our best football right now."

The Crusaders (7-4) have won three consecutive games over the Bombers (7-4).

"It (the game) comes down to fundamentals," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said Monday. "Blocking, tackling, taking care of the football - eliminating big plays on defense. Creating big plays on offense. All the stuff we talk about throughout the year."

The winner this Friday night plays either Mason (6-5) or Milford (11-0) in a Division I regional semifinal Nov. 10.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce Sunday afternoon the neutral sites for the football regional semifinals Nov. 10.

The regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 17 while the state semifinals are Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

