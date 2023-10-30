Moeller travels to St. Xavier for marquee Division I regional quarterfinal Friday night

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The stage is set for what could be a very memorable Division I regional quarterfinal football game Friday night at St. Xavier High School.

The Greater Catholic League South division rivalry is renewed as No. 5 seed Moeller (7-4) travels to play the No. 4 Bombers (7-4) at RDI Stadium. It's the second meeting this season after Moeller won 20-10 Sept. 15 at Welcome Stadium.

The winner this Friday night plays either Mason or Milford in a Division I regional semifinal Nov. 10.

This is the 10th postseason meeting between Moeller and St. Xavier. Moeller holds a 6-3 playoff series advantage. Moeller leads the all-time overall series, 45-24-2, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith.

Moeller coach Bert Bathiany along with senior defensive back Karson Hobbs (Notre Dame verbal commit) and senior tight end Eli Jacon-Duffy (Bowling Green commit) joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss the Crusaders and this highly-anticipated game.

"It (the game) comes down to fundamentals," Bathiany said. "Blocking, tackling, taking care of the football - eliminating big plays on defense. Creating big plays on offense. All the stuff we talk about throughout the year."

Moeller has won six of its past seven games since starting the season with a 1-3 record against Indiana opponents. Moeller defeated West Clermont 49-13 in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 27.

St. X, which won all four of its games in October, defeated Springboro 35-13 in the first round Oct. 27.

"The whole goal is to be playing your best football at the end of the year," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "I do believe we are playing our best football right now."

Specht, who has been the St. X head coach since 2004, said the margin of error is so slim during the postseason and that will be a key factor on Friday.

He added that the team that makes the fewest errors and manages the mental aspect of the game will be in a good position to succeed in this playoff atmosphere.

The Bombers have persevered after a three-game skid in September.

"I like this team," said Specht. "They play hard. I want this journey to continue. It's been fun."

