'This will be electrifying' | Undefeated Taft visits Mount Healthy Friday night

CINCINNATI — One of Greater Cincinnati’s most anticipated high school football games this week will be at Mount Healthy as the Owls host undefeated Taft.

“This will be electrifying,” Taft coach Tyler Williams said.

This non-conference matchup between Taft (Division IV) and Mount Healthy (Division II) is the first of a home-and-home series between the programs. It is also the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

Mount Healthy (2-1) has won back-to-back games after it lost the season opener to West Clermont, a Division I program, by two points (20-18) Aug. 23.

Mount Healthy rallied from a 10-0 second quarter deficit last week to defeat visiting Wilmington 19-13.

“I liked that we had to fight and claw for a win,” Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens said. “Wilmington is a tough opponent every year and I loved that we didn’t quit. This week we’ve emphasized just stacking days and getting better. As long as we’re getting better each day and each game then that’s all we can do.”

Mount Healthy is led by several players including senior defensive back Jai’mier Scott (Wisconsin verbal commit), who had 13 tackles (11 solo) and an interception last week.

Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain has thrown for 975 yards and 12 touchdowns through three games. He entered second place on the state record list for most touchdown passes in a game (8) in a Week 2 victory at Ross.

“I’ve been following him since he was in Little League,” Williams said. “He’s an electrifying quarterback. They have some elite receivers. They’ve got one of the best defensive backs in the state of Ohio. They do a great job coaching those young men — making sure they’re prepared.”

Lot Tan/WCPO Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain has thrown for 975 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Mount Healthy is also led by senior wide receivers Larry Fannon (15 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns) and Jeremiah Sanders (11 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns) along with several defensive players including senior linebacker Raishawn Cotton (51 tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery).

Williams and Stevens have known each other for a number of years and decided to create this regular-season matchup.

“I’m excited for our kids to get down there and have some great competition like that,” Williams said. “See some speed that’s definitely similar to us. See some more athletes that’s similar to our kids. I think it’s an even matchup. It’s going to come down to who makes less mistakes. Who wants it more — and it’s going to be rowdy.”

Taft has a 3-0 record for the first time the 2020 season. The Senators is trying to earn a 4-0 record for the first time in 30-plus years, according to Taft athletic director Austin Gullett.

“I’m most excited about our effort,” Williams said. “Our effort has been great. We haven’t let up. We haven’t taken any team lightly. We don’t care about their record. We don’t care about stars, rankings or anything. We’re treating every game like a state championship.”

The Senators defeated visiting Alter 36-7 Sept. 6 for the team’s second straight win over a Greater Catholic League opponent. The Senators defeated visiting Chaminade Julienne Aug. 30.

“Taft looks really good,” Stevens said. “Fast and physical. And they’ve really handled their opponents. It should be a good game and I hope we just continue to get better.”

Taft is led by several players including senior halfback/running back Aaron Dowdell Jr., who has rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns and has 33 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense.

“Aaron Dowdell has done an amazing job leading our team on offense and defense,” Williams said.

Junior middle linebacker Adam Kirtley has 32 tackles including four sacks.

“He flies around and makes tackles, TFLs (tackles for loss),” Williams said. “He’s a great addition with Aaron Dowdell – them side by side has been a wrecking ball.”

Senior defensive end/offensive tackle Drayden Pavey (Purdue commit) is among Taft’s leaders.

“He has kicked it in another gear,” Williams said. “I definitely think he is the No. 1 defensive tackle in Ohio. I think he’s doing an amazing job for us. He’s unblockable right now.”

Sophomore quarterback Monsanna Torbert has thrown for 501 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver/outside linebacker Nijia Hill has also been a spark for the Senators.

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Jahvion Jarmon had a 56-yard touchdown reception and a punt return for a touchdown last week. Jarmon has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Illinois State, Temple, Youngstown State, Akron, Miami University, Eastern Kentucky, Massachusetts and Austin Peay.

“He’s a very dynamic player,” Williams said. “It’s a blessing coaching him. Always has a smile on his face and he’s lightning fast.”

Williams said games like Friday night continue to be challenges that will help the Senators in the postseason.

“I do feel like we should be in a state championship the last three years,” Williams said. “And I think it’s been small things keeping us from that so we treat each game like a state championship. You’ll see some of those results with some of our play with some of the teams we play. With how our kids take the field, how they have that chip on their shoulder. They’ll be very, very relentless.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter