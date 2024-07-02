Taft 2025 defensive tackle Drayden Pavey announces his college commitment

CINCINNATI — Taft High School senior defensive tackle Drayden Pavey announced Tuesday morning his verbal commitment to Purdue University.

Pavey, who is listed at 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds, considered Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana as his three finalists. He had 22 scholarship offers overall, according to Taft coach Tyler Williams.

Pavey, a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, is rated Ohio’s No. 46 player overall in the 2025 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Pavey had several other scholarship offers including the University of Cincinnati, West Virginia, Miami University, Colorado State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, North Carolina State and others.

Pavey is eligible to sign a National Letter of Intent during the NCAA’s early signing period starting Dec. 4.

Taft, which earned a 9-3 record in 2023, opens this season at Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, Ky.) Aug. 23. The Senators' home opener is against Chaminade Julienne at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Stargel Stadium.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter