8 touchdowns earns Mount Healthy QB Jahmeir Spain the WCPO 9 Gold Star Chili Player of the Week honor

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain was in the locker room prior to the Week 2 game at Ross when he made a promise to himself.

“I told myself I had to win us the game,” Spain said. “I had to. You got to be a leader.”

Spain showed that leadership in a 62-35 win at Ross Aug. 30. He was 21 of 29 passing for 453 yards and eight touchdowns – including five scores by halftime - in the victory over the Rams.

“It’s amazing when things click for him,” Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens said. “He’s a great kid and makes amazing reads. So when things start to click for him the vision becomes extremely broad. It just becomes really easy. It was really special to see not just it happen, it was special to see him expect it to happen.”

Spain’s memorable performance earned him the WCPO 9 Gold Star Chili Player of the Week.

The 17-year-old Spain has heard quite the reaction from classmates and friends since his memorable game to complete the calendar month of August.

“Just people telling me, ’Man eight touchdowns in a game,’” Spain said. “Everybody at school coming up to me. My Instagram going crazy. Everything. It was wonderful though.”

Spain’s eight passing touchdowns is tied for second in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book for most passing touchdowns (8) in a game. He joins the likes of Joe Burrow and Ben Roethlisberger on that prestigious list.

“It means a lot to me,” Spain said. “That’s something I always wanted to do as a kid. Just be the best at what I do. So that means a lot to me for sure.”

The three-year starter also broke school records for most passing yards and most passing touchdowns in a game, which he already held in those categories.

“I think it means the world to him just because he plays with that chip on his shoulder,” Stevens said. “He was a kid three years ago where people didn’t believe in him. And I think Mount Healthy football – he’s created it. Me and him started this process together. And it’s amazing at the fact that he embodies Mount Healthy football because he plays with that chip on his shoulder.”

Spain, who is 6 feet 4 and 192 pounds, has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. Boston College has shown interest since Friday’s game.

“He’s a star in the making,” Stevens said. The crazy thing is everyone is excited about eight touchdowns. I tell everyone I’m not excited because I get to see it every day in practice.”

Spain said he can’t wait to showcase his quarterback talent at the next level but he’s considering all of his options.

But, for now, he wants to keep a perspective on this season. Mount Healthy (1-1) plays host to Wilmington (1-1) Friday night.

“If I want to be on that mission and stay on that mission I got to keep my head on focus,” Spain said. “I can’t worry about the media. I can’t worry about nothing else."

Spain is the second player of the week this season after Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski earned the recognition last week.