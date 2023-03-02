'This is what you work all year for': Kings girls basketball team defeats Lakota East in regional semifinal

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Kings High School girls basketball team is having a lot of fun during this postseason tournament.

No one could deny that fact during the Knights' 49-47 regional semifinal win over Lakota East Tuesday night in front of a packed gymnasium at Lakota West.

"I kept telling them to enjoy the moment, enjoy the atmosphere," Kings coach Steve Green said. "Every timeout I said, 'Have fun. Look around. Enjoy it.' I even told a dad joke before the game just to loosen them up. I'm like, 'Girls, this is fun. This is what you work all year for.'"

Kings was led by several players including senior Madi Barnett who had a game-high 13 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Barnett made a 3-pointer with 1:29 left, which proved to be the difference.

"How many times in the fourth quarter did Madi Barnett get a tip, a deflection, a loose ball," Green said. "Those two little seniors that I got just don't want to lose. They're just the ultimate competitors every single day. They freaking phenomenal. All my seniors are awesome. We just battled for 32 minutes. And lucky enough to make one more play."

Junior Kassie Ingram added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Knights, who have won 11 consecutive games. Junior Sami Drew had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Senior Riley Wells had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kings trailed 10-2 with 5:42 left in the first quarter but the Knights didn't fold. Kings climbed back into the game and tied it at 18-all entering the second quarter.

Kings led 35-33 at halftime but Lakota East held Kings to just two points in the third quarter as the Thunderhawks led 41-37 going into the fourth quarter. However, Kings went on to outscore Lakota East 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

The common theme for Kings was perseverance throughout the game.

"One possession at a time — just win that possession with a box out on defense," Green said. "Make a couple passes, get a great shot on offense. And if we make it, we did great. If we miss it, we'll go back and guard again."

Kings (22-5) will continue its memorable journey when it plays Princeton (25-2) in a Division I regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota West. Kings was unranked in the season's final Associated Press state poll while Princeton was No. 3.

The winner plays in a Division I state semifinal at 6 p.m. March 10 at University of Dayton Arena.

There will also be some irony in Saturday night's regional final because Green is a math teacher at Princeton High School.

"Princeton is awesome and that is going to be a fun test to battle those kids who I know really well," Green said. "This game is just fun - it's fun to coach in."

Kings, which already set a program record for most wins in a season, will make its first regional final appearance after the program won its first district title in its first district final appearance this past weekend.

"They earned it tonight," Green said. "You can't say they didn't earn it. That was good stuff."

Lakota East (22-4) was led by senior Madison French who scored 14 points and had five rebounds and five assists. The Miami University signee went past the 1,000 career points milestone in the first quarter.

Dan Wallace, Lakota East's coach, said he was proud of the team's effort all season. Lakota East earned its second regional tournament appearance in program history. Lakota East was ranked No. 9 in the season's final Division I state poll.

"These kids did everything they could and I just love coaching them every single day," Wallace said. "That's when you know you are doing something right."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter