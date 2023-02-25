'It's such an amazing feeling': Kings High School girls basketball team captures first district title

SHARVONVILLE, Ohio — Kings junior Kassie Ingram held up a piece of the net from the program's district title Saturday afternoon and smiled.

"History right here," Ingram said. "We've never won this, so for us to win this right here it means everything to every single one of us. It's such an amazing feeling."

Kings continued its memorable journey this postseason with a 61-53 win over Centerville in a Division I district final at Princeton. It is the Knights' first district championship in its first district final appearance.

"I'm so happy for them," Kings coach Steve Green said. "They've never experienced this ever. It's awesome for them. That's all I can say."

Kings (21-5), which earned a program record for most wins in a season, advances to play Lakota East (22-3) in a Division I regional semifinal at 7 p.m. March 1. The game will be played at Lakota West or Princeton.

If Saturday's district final was any indication, the Kings community will certainly make a significant appearance during the regional tournament. Kings fans filled up an entire section Saturday and had fans in a portion of the visiting side, too.

"The Kings community is so fantastic with everything they support," Green said. "It's been all over Twitter, Instagram, likes wishing me good luck. We love the support."

Kings coach Steve Green discussing the district title and community support this season. pic.twitter.com/n72f2ZcsYG — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) February 25, 2023

The Kings team gave plenty for its crowd to cheer about on Saturday during such a memorable game. Junior Kassie Ingram scored a game-high 28 points. Junior Elise Marchal added 11 points and seven rebounds. Senior Riley Wells had nine points.

"We all had our game and without any one of us we would've lost," Ingram said. "The chemistry is great."

Kings athletic director Eric Taylor said Saturday's district title is certainly a legacy moment for the entire program. It's something the players and coaches won't soon forget.

"Just a special day to see them have this opportunity to cut down a net and you know what let's keep going," Taylor said.

