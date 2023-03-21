St. Xavier basketball coach Mike Noszka will not return after this school year

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier High School announced Tuesday afternoon that its head basketball coaching position is open.

The school said that head basketball coach Mike Noszka will not return after this school year.

Noszka, who is also a math teacher at the school, had been the Bombers coach since being named to the position in April 2019. At the time, Noszka was named the fifth coach in nearly 70 years of the St. X basketball program.

"After four years as head basketball coach and math teacher, Mike Noszka will not be returning to St. Xavier High School after this school year," the school said in a statement. "We wish Mike all the best in his future endeavors."

A search will begin immediately for a new coach. The position will be posted on the school website with an April 2 deadline.

St. X had a 13-12 record overall this past season including 1-5 in the Greater Catholic League South division.

The Bombers have a 58-32 record in the past four seasons.

Prior to his arrival at St. X, Noszka led Wilmington to the Division I state semifinals in 2016 with former University of Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland as its standout player. It was the first time Wilmington (27-2) made it to the state tournament since 1927.

Wilmington was a two-time district champion, five-time sectional champion and nine-time conference champion under Noszka.

Noszka coached in the 2015 Ohio-South All-Star Game and the 2016 Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game. He was the 2016 Cincinnati Hall of Fame Ohio Coach of the Year among other coaching awards. He is the owner and operator of Ohio Basketball Factory in Wilmington.

After attending Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Noszka furthered his education at Purdue University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and science.

From 1993 to 1998, he was a mathematics teacher and assistant basketball coach at Winamac City Schools and Lincoln High School, both in Indiana. In 1998, he joined Wabash High School as the head basketball coach and mathematics teacher and became a coach and lecturer for Five-Star Basketball through Robert Morris College.

