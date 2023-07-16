The Maxwell family has a special legacy within the East Central football program

ST. LEON, Ind. — The East Central High School football program is a way of life for the Maxwell family.

"They're just great individuals," East Central coach Jake Meiners said. "I love every single one of them. And they're definitely a special part of East Central football."

It's why this season carries extra significance for senior outside linebacker Dylan Maxwell and his father, Randy Maxwell, a longtime assistant coach who was a member of the 1993 state runner-up team.

East Central, the reigning Indiana Class 4A state champion, has an opportunity to repeat as state champions for the first time in program history. It's a fact that resonates in the family, including Dylan Maxwell who won a state title as a junior.

That family football legacy also includes former quarterback Alex Maxwell, Dylan's elder brother and Randy's son, who won a state title in 2017 and went on to play wide receiver at Purdue.

Dylan Maxwell, a member of the 2022 state championship team, has plenty of family inspiration for this season. He already has a shadow box with 2022 state championship memorabilia next to Alex's 2017 state championship jersey in the family basement. There is another outline on the right side for a possible 2023 shadow box.

"It definitely makes me hungry, makes me motivated," Dylan Maxwell said. "Just a little bit of bragging rights. My dad lost state in '93. Just hearing stories of him growing up, watching my brother at state — we're a really competitive family so it would be awesome to have two."

Provided East Central offensive line coach Randy Maxwell (left) with his son, outside linebacker Dylan Maxwell, after the Trojans won the Class 4A state title in 2022.

Randy Maxwell, a 1994 East Central graduate, has held a variety of positions on the Trojans' coaching staff. He's coaching the offensive line this year and is grateful to help his sons in their football careers.

"It's awesome," Randy Maxwell said. "It's something that probably most dads dream about or would like to do especially if they coach their kids at the youth level. But, to have the opportunity that I've had is just amazing."

Randy Maxwell was the offensive coordinator for Alex's junior and senior seasons. When Alex graduated from Purdue this past spring, he returned to help the family business, Maxwell Construction.

The lessons Alex learned while at East Central and Purdue have translated into his career as a project manager in the company.

"Football is the greatest sport on Earth because it takes a team to win," Alex Maxwell said. "And one person can't do it by themselves. And the hard work that you develop on the football field translates throughout life and I'm learning that right now in the real world."

It's why Dylan looks up to his father and his brother in football and in life. He says he's motivated every day by them to become a better player, but most importantly, a better young man. Football is a centerpiece of the family.

"I wouldn't say it's everything but we watch football every Sunday, every Saturday," Dylan said. "Going to Purdue to watch football (with Alex). (Dad) played football at IU after he graduated high school so we get after it."

It's also why Alex Maxwell said he can't wait for Friday nights to watch his brother and father this season at East Central.

"It's been everything," Alex Maxwell said. "Through my four years and now Dylan and obviously my dad playing here. It's not just a game in St. Leon. We have tons of support from the community and it's been a really great place to grow up."

