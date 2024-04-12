'That's why I play' | The special bond between the late Reds great Don Gullett and his grandson

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Before Turpin senior Connor Gullett takes the mound or jogs to his position at first base, he takes a moment to pray.

He knows in his heart that his late grandpa, Reds Hall of Famer Don Gullett, is watching him from heaven. Connor, a right-hander, wears No. 35 in tribute to the star southpaw.

"He was awesome," Connor said. "That's why I play was because of him. He means everything to me."

It's been two months since Don Gullett died at the age of 73. Gullett played for four consecutive World Series champions including the Reds in 1975 and '76 and the Yankees in '77 and '78. He was later the Reds pitching coach from 1993 to 2005.

"The best athlete and competitor I ever saw or played with," Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench wrote on X in February.

There are reminders of the late Gullett around the Turpin diamond, known as "The Hill." There is a large photo banner near the home dugout and a tribute painted on the driveway entrance to the field. The team has armbands displaying Gullett's name.

"To me he was dad first," said Turpin baseball coach Don Gullett Jr., Connor's father and Don's son. "But, he was my hero, too."

The late Gullett would often make a 1 hour and 45-minute drive from Greenup County, Ky., to watch Turpin games. The World Series champion would stand near the backstop without any fanfare.

He'd offer advice to players and coaches when asked but didn't want to be in the dugout or overstep a perceived boundary.

"He would just observe and be grandpa, dad," Gullett Jr. said. "I think the bigger thing was the postgame talks. Calling after saying this went well, this didn't go well - how do I handle this. That was the big thing to me is it was a daily interaction."

DAVID KOHL/AP Don Gullett was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame before the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on July 21, 2002. Gullett, a former major league pitcher and coach who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died Feb. 14.

The late Gullett was much more than an ace for the Big Red Machine to his family and friends. His wisdom about life was priceless.

"Whether it was baseball or fixing a car or whatever he had to do - repair a fence, work around the house - he was going to do it to the best of his ability," Gullett Jr. said. "That's kind of how I model myself coaching."

It may be why Gullett Jr., 52, and Connor, 18, have a different outlook this season for the Spartans.

Father and son can be ultra-competitive but they can also take a step back at times to gain a wider view on a situation since February. Connor competes in his grandpa's memory after the two shared a special bond.

"That one is a little emotional for me because he took it pretty hard," Gullett Jr. said. His voice trailed off.

Provided The late Don Gullett (second from right) enjoyed supporting high school baseball players and coaches when he had the opportunity to drive to Cincinnati.

Turpin assistant coach Jeremy Snider said Connor has experienced a different degree of focus this spring.

Connor appreciates being able to wear No. 35 for the first time during his Turpin career. He feels as if he's representing his grandpa each game. Gullett Jr. can watch his son and be reminded of his father at the same time on the field.

"With the loss of dad I think it brought us closer together," Gullett Jr. said. "I think it's matured him a little bit. Every day it brings perspective to being together with not only him but him with his relationship with his friends, his coaches. You kind of see him bond a little bit more. It's been really good. It's been fun."

Connor, who plans to continue his pitching career at the University of Rio Grande in southeastern Ohio, feels a responsibility each time he's on the field for his family.

"With my dad being the coach it's very personal and I'm really excited to play every day," Connor said. "I just love being out here. It's the best part of the year for me - baseball season."

Gullett Jr. wants to carry on his father's legacy by coaching the game after Connor graduates.

"I think when the pastor did the service he talked about dad impacting people," Gullett Jr. said. "Anybody that knew him knew you do anything for anybody. He was there to help. And it wasn't just words; it was by action. That's how I'm going to do it. I'm going to keep doing what I do in helping kids."

