State champion Moeller baseball team ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The state champion Moeller High School baseball team moved up to No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps this week.

The Crusaders defeated Olentangy Orange 4-1 in the Division I state final June 10 at Canal Park in Akron.

Moeller (31-3) had been ranked No. 18 nationally entering the state Final Four last week. The Crusaders won 17 consecutive games to complete the memorable journey.

Moeller completed its season ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Division I state coaches' poll the entire eight weeks of the season and in the preseason.

"Just an incredible feeling to watch them," Moeller baseball coach Tim Held said. "They've had that bull's-eye on their back all year. And to come out time after time, game after game - just answer that call and take everybody's best shot on the biggest stage right here and get two wins."

The Crusaders won their ninth state title in its storied program history. That is tied with Newark Catholic for second place on the list for the most state baseball titles in Ohio High School Athletic Association history. Elder has a state-record 12 titles.

Moeller has also won state titles in 2015, 2013, 2012, 2009, 2004, 1993, 1989 and 1972.

Held, who has a 377-83 record in 16 seasons, won his fifth state title as the Moeller head coach after also winning championships in 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2009.

Moeller also completed its 13th year of participation in the state tournament which ranks fourth in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

