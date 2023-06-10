Moeller High School baseball team captures the Division I state championship

AKRON, Ohio — The state baseball championship trophy is returning to Moeller High School.

Moeller defeated Olentangy Orange 4-1 Saturday in the Division I state final at Canal Park in Akron. The Crusaders (31-3) won 17 consecutive games to complete the memorable journey.

Moeller, ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPrepsand No. 1 in the Division I state coaches' poll, won its ninth state title in in its storied program history.

Moeller is tied with Newark Catholic for second for the most state baseball titles in Ohio High School Athletic Association history. Elder has a state-record 12 titles.

Moeller defeated Walsh Jesuit in a state semifinal Thursday morning to advance to its first state baseball final Saturday since 2015 when it won its eighth championship. Moeller has also won state titles in 2013, 2012, 2009, 2004, 1993, 1989 and 1972.

"They know the Moeller tradition," Moeller coach Tim Held said Thursday afternoon. "They know we have eight state titles. They know we have all the football titles and national championships. They want to be a piece of that. And they want their names to be etched with all those other greats."

Held, who is 377-83 in 16 seasons, won his fifth state title as the Moeller head coach after also winning championships in 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2009.

Moeller also completed its 13th year of participation in the state tournament which ranks fourth in OHSAA history.

Olentangy Orange (23-11), unranked in the season's final coaches' poll, defeated Anthony Wayne in Thursday's state semifinal to reach the state final.

This was the fourth year the OHSAA held the state baseball tournament at Canal Park in Akron since 2019. The tournament was played in Columbus prior to Akron.

