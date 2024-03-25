St. Xavier High School names Tim Banker as its new athletic director starting July 1

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier High School named 1995 graduate Tim Banker on Monday morning as its next athletic director effective July 1.

“I am very excited to welcome Tim as our new athletic director," St. Xavier principal Dan Lynch said in a statement. "As an alum of St. Xavier, he brings a strong history and background in teaching, coaching and student activities. “He will no doubt use his gifts to integrate the school mission into our athletic programs.”

Banker succeeds Brian Reinhart in the athletic director position. Reinhart has served as the school's athletic director since July 2018. He will become Director of Activities at St. Xavier effective July 1.

Banker has worked in Catholic education for 24 years and has served in several roles at St. Xavier since 2012. He has a Bachelor of Science in Education from Miami University and a Master of Education and Sports Administration from Xavier University. He is currently the Director of Student Activities and teaches classes in the social studies department.

“I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of my predecessors Brian Reinhart, John Sullivan and Pete Boylan,” Banker said in a statement. “St. Xavier athletics has been a big part of my life and I’m looking forward to joining Assistant Athletic Directors Teri Smith and Joe Penno. I’m also excited to be working with the alumni, families, coaches, support staff, faculty, administration and especially the student-athletes of St. X.”

Banker has worked in the Office of Enrollment, served on the social studies faculty, worked with students in the Companion Scholars Program and been a member of the St. Xavier Athletic Hall of Fame committee. Since 2001 he has coached a variety of sports at the school.

