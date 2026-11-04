St. Xavier defensive coordinator starts foundation to help children with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Whenever St. Xavier defensive coordinator Jake Brodbeck steps onto the practice field, he thinks of his 1-year-old son, Leo.

As one of St. Xavier’s youngest fans, Leo was born in March 2025 with spina bifida. His happy nature and journey of inspiring his parents, Jake and Krista, continues this football season. The Bombers (6-5) are preparing to play at Lakota West (9-1) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Friday night.

“God gave us Leo for a reason, and we’re firm believers in faith,” said Jake, a 2011 St. X graduate who has been defensive coordinator since 2020. “Leo has made us better parents. He’s made me a better father, a better husband, a better coach.”

It’s why Jake and Krista started the L.I.O.N. Foundation this past February. The acronym stands for Lasting Impact On Neuroscience.

The mission is to provide life-changing sports experiences for children with neurological and physical disabilities.

“If Leo can’t have all these opportunities, we’re going to do our best to give him and so many other individuals the best opportunities that we can give them,” Brodbeck said.

Ray Pfeffer/WCPO St. Xavier defensive coordinator Jake Brodbeck and his wife, Krista, formed the L.I.O.N. Foundation in February 2026.

The St. X community has taken an important role in helping to support Brodbeck and the foundation this school year. From players to coaches — the Bombers want to fulfill the school motto of "Men for Others."

Brodbeck is leading by that example. He wants to form partnerships with large organizations and pro sports teams. Eventually, he would like to see a sports facility built to bring together individuals in a family-like experience with sports.

“I watch Jake every day try to manage a full-time job in the business world, try to manage what becomes a full-time job as the defensive coordinator at St. Xavier High School, and now he takes on this foundation he starts, and he pours his heart and soul into everything,” St. X head coach Steve Specht.

WATCH: St. Xavier defensive coordinator Jake Brodbeck discusses the L.I.O.N. Foundation

St. Xavier defensive coordinator starts foundation for children

“He wants to make a difference now. Not just for his son, Leo, but for all the kids that are born with spina bifida, and he’s going to make a difference. I can tell you right now I’ve watched some of the things that foundation has already done to make a difference. It’s been impressive,” Specht said.

The foundation did just that in mid-October.

Five-year-old Will Warnimont was able to spend time with the St. X football team at practice Oct. 15 before the Bombers hosted Cleveland St. Ignatius on Oct. 16.

Warnimont, who has spina bifida, was a part of the defensive line team for practice. He was an honorary captain for the Bombers’ win over Cleveland St. Ignatius.

“The community came together,” Brodbeck said. “The team moms reached out to help, and Steve (Specht) and our staff was just so giving to Will. And his parents sent me a nice note the following day. So that’s kind of the whole idea of why we started this.”

That was already an emotional week after the unexpected death of St. X offensive line coach Jeff Woltz.

“Jeff Woltz was that guy,” Brodbeck said. “He was such a giving person. He had such a positive impact on our community. He had a great impact on me and so many players. I think in a weird way I felt Jeff’s presence that day with Will and his family and the experience. I know he was smiling, looking down on the St. Xavier community. I did feel Jeff's presence. I think it made it a little easier to do something positive in such a tough week."

Donations to the L.I.O.N. Foundation may be made through the organization's website.

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