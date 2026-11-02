Former Reds managers Dusty Baker and Lou Piniella being considered for Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former Cincinnati Reds managers Dusty Baker and Lou Piniella are among eight candidates on the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot for election into the hall’s Class of 2027.

The committee will meet Dec. 6 in San Diego, and the vote results will be announced live on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET.

Four managers and four executives comprise the eight-name Contemporary Baseball Era ballot, which can include managers, umpires and executives and features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came since 1980.

The Contemporary Baseball Era non-player ballot includes Sandy Alderson, Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon, Lou Piniella, Brian Sabean, Ted Turner and Bill White. All candidates except Turner are living.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the committee will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 25, 2027, along with any electees who emerge from the 2027 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced on Jan. 19, 2027.

Baker managed the Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nationals and Astros for 26 seasons, including 13 postseason appearances and the 2022 World Series title with the Houston Astros. He managed the Reds from 2008 to 2013.

A three-time Manager of the Year Award winner (1993, 1997, 2000) and three-time runner-up, Baker led his teams to the postseason in each of his final eight seasons as a manager. He was a two-time All-Star as a player over a 19-year career that featured a World Series win with the 1981 Dodgers.

Piniella managed 23 seasons for the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Devil Rays and Cubs, winning 1,835 games. Piniella led the Reds to the 1990 World Series title. He managed Cincinnati from 1990 to 1992.

He also led the 2001 Mariners to an American League record 116 victories. Piniella guided his clubs to seven Postseason appearances and was named Manager of the Year in his league three times (1995, 2001, 2008) following an 18-year playing career that saw him hit .291 and take home World Series rings with the 1977-78 Yankees.

The Contemporary Baseball Era Managers/Umpires/Executives group is one of three groups eligible for consideration as part of the Era Committee process, which provides an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons.

The Contemporary Baseball Era features two distinct ballots: One for managers, umpires and executives (considered this fall) and one for players (to be considered next in the fall of 2028). The Classic Baseball Era Committee, which considers all candidates whose primary contributions to the game came prior to 1980, will next meet in the fall of 2027.