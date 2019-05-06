Ohio
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Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.
Where WCPO 9 gets its results
WCPO 9 has a team manually input numbers from the Boards of Election results of our various local Tri-State counties. The Associated Press feeds the latest results for statewide races.
When numbers are available after the polls close, our team will update them here.
Click the tabs below to see races from different parts of the Tri-State.
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