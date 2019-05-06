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Election Results

Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.

Where WCPO 9 gets its results

WCPO 9 has a team manually input numbers from the Boards of Election results of our various local Tri-State counties. The Associated Press feeds the latest results for statewide races.

When numbers are available after the polls close, our team will update them here.

Click the tabs below to see races from different parts of the Tri-State.

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  • Ohio
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
  • Adams County
  • Boone County
  • Bracken County
  • Campbell County
  • Carroll County
  • Brown County
  • Butler County
  • Clermont County
  • Clinton County
  • Dearborn County
  • Franklin County
  • Gallatin County
  • Grant County
  • Hamilton County
  • Highland County
  • Kenton County
  • Mason County
  • Ohio County
  • Owen County
  • Pendleton County
  • Ripley County
  • Robertson County
  • Switzerland County
  • Union County
  • Warren County
Ohio

Ohio

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
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Kentucky

Kentucky

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Indiana

Indiana

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Adams County

Adams County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Boone County

Boone County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Bracken County

Bracken County Election Results

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Campbell County

Campbell County Election Results

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Carroll County

Carroll County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Brown County

Brown County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Butler County

Butler County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Clermont County

Clermont County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Clinton County

Clinton County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Dearborn County

Dearborn County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Franklin County

Franklin County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Gallatin County

Gallatin County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Grant County

Grant County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Hamilton County

Hamilton County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Highland County

Highland COunty

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Kenton County

Kenton County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Mason County

Mason County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Ohio County

Ohio County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Owen County

Owen County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Franklin County

Pendleton County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Ripley County

Ripley County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Robertson County

Robertson County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Switzerland County

Switzerland County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Union County

Union County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
Warren County

Warren County

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...
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