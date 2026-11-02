Elder senior QB Kaden Estep verbally commits to University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep announced Sunday night his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati football program.

Estep, who had been verbally committed to Miami University since February, was offered a scholarship by the Bearcats on Sept. 27. Estep took an official visit to UC this past Saturday.

Estep is Elder’s all-time career leader in passing yards as the Panthers (8-2) prepare to play host to Springboro (7-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Friday night.

Elder senior QB Kaden Estep verbally commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

Estep, a potential Ohio Mr. Football candidate, has 6,861 career passing yards and 53 career touchdown passes.

Estep, a three-year starter, played his 35th varsity game at quarterback during the regular-season finale. He played his 40th varsity game overall in his career, according to Elder football statistician Kelby Siler.

Estep eclipsed 5,000 and 6,000 career passing yards this season. He is 44 completions behind current Elder quarterbacks coach Peyton Ramsey for the career all-time lead at Elder. Peyton, a 2016 Elder graduate, is the son of Elder head coach Doug Ramsey.

Estep, a three-year starter, can continue to add to his legacy this postseason.

“Any time you can be the all-time leader in something at a school that has a great football tradition, it’s significant,” Doug Ramsey said in October. “Kaden has worked very hard to be an elite quarterback and deserves all the accolades he gets. I can’t imagine there is a player who has meant more to his team than Kaden has this year.”

Estep is three touchdown passes away from tying former Elder quarterback Mark Miller for most career touchdown passes in program history (56).

Estep is believed to be first two-time elected captain in the modern era of the Elder football program, according to longtime assistant coach Craig James, a 1993 Elder graduate.

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