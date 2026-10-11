Colerain High School mourns dean of students Jeff Woltz after 'unexpected' death

CINCINNATI — Colerain High School's Dean of Students Jeff Woltz has died, the school announced on social media on Sunday.

"Throughout his time at Colerain, Mr. Woltz dedicated himself to supporting students, building relationships, and positively impacting the lives of everyone around him. His loss will be deeply felt by our students, staff, families, and the entire Colerain community," the school wrote on social media.

Colerain High School said Woltz died of a heart attack.

Woltz first started at Colerain High School in 2008 as a PE and health teacher. He had also worked as an assistant football coach for the school from 2008 to 2022.

Dec. 2022, Woltz began working as the offensive line coach for St. Xavier High School.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Jeff Woltz, a valued member of the St. Xavier community. As the varsity football offensive line coach, Jeff was part of the St. Xavier coaching staff for four years, making a lasting impact on the student-athletes and coaches he worked alongside. He will be remembered as a beloved and important part of our Bomber family. May eternal rest be granted to Jeff, and may the love of Christ console his family, friends, and all those who mourn his passing. — St. Xavier High School (@stxinfo) October 11, 2026

Additionally, Woltz was a liaison for KISR, known as Kids in School Rule, a program that provides services for students in foster care.

"The halls won’t sound the same, and things won’t feel quite the same without him. But the impact he made, the lives he touched, and the memories he gave us will never be forgotten," the school wrote on social media.

In its social media post, Colerain High School said it will offer mental health resources to Northwest Local School District employees who need them.