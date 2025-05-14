St. Henry District High School names Tim Sullivan as its boys basketball coach

ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Henry District High School named Cooper coach Tim Sullivan as its boys basketball coach Wednesday morning, a day after Sullivan said his Cooper coaching contract was not being renewed.

Sullivan’s hiring arrives less than two months after he led Cooper to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state quarterfinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Sullivan said late Tuesday afternoon in a text message that his coaching contract was not being renewed for the 2025-26 season. He said he was awaiting word of a decision related to Monday's appeal hearing.

A phone call and text message to Cooper athletic director Randy Borchers were not immediately returned Tuesday. Two emails requesting information were also sent to Boone County Schools on Tuesday.

Sullivan, who had been Cooper’s coach since the program started in 2008, was told Jan. 21 he had the option to resign or not have his contract renewed at the end of this season. Sullivan earned his 300th career win in February and earned a great deal of support from around the Cooper High School community this past season.

“It’s a person that I needed to be around and needed to be coached by,” said University of North Carolina freshman linebacker Austin Alexander, a former Cooper basketball and football player.

WCPO 9 News reported in mid-March that parents, former athletes and current players attended a Boone County School Board meeting to express their support for Sullivan. An online petition to keep Sullivan at Cooper had 3,117 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Cooper (24-6 record in 2024-25), winners of the Ninth Region, made their first UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet appearance since 2017 when the Jaguars were the state runner-up.

Cooper, which defeated Henderson County 50-35 in a Sweet 16 first-round game, was ranked No. 5 in the season’s MaxPreps Kentucky boys basketball rankings.

"Tomorrow I am going to wake up and I'm still the coach at Cooper High School," Sullivan said in a postgame press conference March 28 at Rupp Arena. "We're going to be fine. These guys are always going to be my sons. I've got two sons in that locker room right now. A 10-year-old and a 16-year-old and I've got a whole group of other sons that are a part of my family now. The sun will rise and we will figure it out.”

Sullivan’s status at Cooper drew a significant spotlight in Northern Kentucky and around the high school basketball community statewide this past postseason.

“It is pretty special to see not only our guys come together but our school and our community,” Sullivan said in late March. “And the way they’ve really rallied behind this group. I’ve had so many people from across the state — friends of mine and acquaintances of mine — that have reached out and just said, ‘We’re really pulling for you guys. And we’ve seen you guys play and this is a really fun group to get behind.’ It makes you feel really good about the character of your kids, the culture of your program and you just want to go out and represent your school and represent your family.”

This spring, Sullivan's status for the 2025-26 season was unknown publicly until Tuesday afternoon.

Sullivan succeeds former longtime St. Henry coach Dave Faust, who retired in Aprilas the Ninth Region’s all-time wins leader after 33 seasons.

Faust earned 482 wins during his St. Henry coaching career. He led the Crusaders to three All “A” state championships and eight Ninth Region All “A” titles. In 2003, he guided St. Henry to Rupp Arena after winning the Ninth Region title.

St. Henry had a 7-19 record during the 2024-25 season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter