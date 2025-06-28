Cincinnati native, former Reds star Dave Parker dies at the age of 74

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati native and former Reds player Dave Parker has died at the age of 74.

Parker's death was announced inside Great American Ball Park and during the broadcast of Saturday's game between the Reds and the San Diego Padres.

The baseball great, known as "the Cobra," is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer. Parker, a 1970 Courter Tech High School graduate, was one of eight finalists considered on the ballot.

The Cincinnati native is most known for his years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he played for the Reds from 1984 through 1987, where he was a two-time all-star. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Pirates also announced Parker's death on social media, saying, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker."

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker.



A legendary Pirate, Parker spent 11 years in a Pirates uniform, winning 2 batting titles, an MVP award and a World Series Championship in 1979.



The Cobra was part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame… pic.twitter.com/UuikGxw6dI — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 28, 2025

The right-fielder and designated hitter hit .290 over a 19-year major league career. He hit 339 home runs and won two batting titles. The 1978 National League Most Valuable Player was named to seven Major League Baseball All-Star games. He won three Gold Glove Awards in right field.

Parker, a 2012 inductee of the Cincinnati Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame, lived on Borden Street during his childhood. In 2023, Parker had a street named after him in South Cumminsville.

Football was Parker's first love. If he hadn’t torn up his knee, he may have taken a football scholarship to Ohio State instead of signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was drafted in the 14th round by the Pirates in 1970.

Parker is also a 1978 Buddy LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee.