'A beautiful thing' | Cooper boys basketball team prepares to compete at Rupp Arena

UNION, Ky. — The Cooper High School boys basketball team went through a lot of skill work and shooting during the conclusion of one particular practice earlier this week.

As everything wrapped up, a surprise awaited juniors Ryker Campbell and Drew Hartman. The basketball players, who also play baseball, were tasked with selecting teams for a Wiffle Ball scrimmage involving the basketball players and coaches.

“It was (a) great game; it went down to the bottom of the sixth (inning),” Cooper coach Tim Sullivan said with a smile.

The point was well taken during this week leading up to Cooper’s second UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 appearance and the Jaguars’ first trip to the tournament since being a 2017 state runner-up.

Cooper (23-5) plays Henderson County (25-6) in a UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 first-round game at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

“Just trying to keep them fresh,” Sullivan said after Tuesday's practice at Cooper. “I’m old school. I want to pound the rock and I want to go to work every day. But, it’s different. And I’ve learned that you got to back off a little bit. If I’ve got 10 minutes, I can tell that either we’re getting it and it’s moving smoothly or it’s not doing anything mentally for our guys — we’ve got to move on. I’ve gotten really good about that.”

The UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 is later on the calendar this year due to Rupp Arena hosting the NCAA Tournament last week. So, it’s incumbent upon all coaches to keep things interesting during practice. Cooper’s first game this season was Dec. 10.

“We try to go an hour and 20 (minutes), an hour and 15 right now because we are who we are,” Sullivan said. “The guys know who we are. There’s nothing new. There is no tricks. But, you got to keep them fresh. It’s fresh physically but more importantly fresh mentally.”

It's been quite a journey for the Ninth Region champions, who have won eight consecutive games entering Thursday. The five seniors carry a special bond into Lexington.

“Making it with this group of guys — we’ve been playing together since we were probably like eight, nine,” Cooper senior forward Chris Rodriguez said. “Finally winning a region championship on our senior year is amazing. We’re a big family. We trust one another. We’re never selfish. I would say this is the most unselfish group we’ve ever had.”

Senior point guard Isaac Brown, a Southeast Missouri State football signee, can’t wait to play at Rupp Arena.

“We played with bright lights during football (in the state final at UK),” Brown said. “You know what’s coming. You know it’s preparing. But, honestly the little kid inside of me is just like, ‘Oh my goodness I’m playing on Rupp.’ Because you grow up watching it. You grow up seeing everybody play on Rupp — all the people who have been there. You see all the jerseys hanging up. So it’s just a beautiful thing.”

Cooper is led by several players, including senior Andy Johnson (University of Illinois Chicago signee), who averages 22.8 points. Sophomore Roman Combs averages 10.4 points.

Henderson County, the Region 2 winner, has three players in double-digit scoring averages including seniors Cooper Davenport (14.3 ppg.), Lacon McKinney (11.3 ppg.) and Elijah Suggs (11 ppg.).

Sullivan said Henderson County is comparable to Covington Catholic with the guard play.

“They’re going to play a lot of matchup zone, a lot of two-three,” Sullivan said. “Probably mix it up defensively on us. It will be a test for us. We’ve got to be able to guard the ball and keep guys out of the paint because they do have such good shooters and they run some great action where they put their kids in really, really good spots.”

Cooper’s focus is to stay in the moment like it has all this postseason. Not only does that include Thursday night, but the storyline about Sullivan’s status as the boys basketball coach beyond this weekend.

Sullivan, who has been Cooper’s coach since the program started in 2008, was told Jan. 21 he had the option to resign or not have his contract renewed at the end of this season.

The Jaguars have blocked out the "noise" outside the program with a singluar focus on a state championship. The longtime coach is savoring this week's opportunity in Lexington.

“It is pretty special to see not only our guys come together but our school and our community,” Sullivan said. “And the way they’ve really rallied behind this group. I’ve had so many people from across the state — friends of mine and acquaintances of mine — that have reached out and just said, ‘We’re really pulling for you guys. And we’ve seen you guys play and this is a really fun group to get behind.’ It makes you feel really good about the character of your kids, the culture of your program and you just want to go out and represent your school and represent your family.”

