Cooper falls to Great Crossing in Kentucky Sweet 16 quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Cooper High School boys basketball team will never forget its special journey to Lexington.

Great Crossing defeated Cooper 49-36 Friday night in a UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 quarterfinal Friday night at Rupp Arena.

Cooper completed its journey with a 24-6 record.

Cooper, winners of the Ninth Region, made their first Sweet 16 appearance Thursday night since 2017, when the Jaguars were the state runner-up. Cooper defeated Henderson County 50-35 in a first-round game.

Cooper is ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps Kentucky boys basketball rankings. The Jaguars were ranked No. 13 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball RPI standings.

Great Crossing, ranked No. 1 in Kentucky by MaxPreps, was No. 5 in the KHSAA RPI standings. Great Crossing entered Thursday with a 24-game win streak.

Friday may have been longtime Cooper coach Tim Sullivan’s final game with the Jaguars.

Sullivan, who has been Cooper’s coach since the program started in 2008, was told Jan. 21 he had the option to resign or not have his contract renewed at the end of this season. He said earlier this week the Jaguars did a superb job of blocking out the “noise.”

“It is pretty special to see not only our guys come together but our school and our community,” Sullivan said. “And the way they’ve really rallied behind this group. I’ve had so many people from across the state — friends of mine and acquaintances of mine — that have reached out and just said, ‘We’re really pulling for you guys. And we’ve seen you guys play and this is a really fun group to get behind.’ It makes you feel really good about the character of your kids, the culture of your program and you just want to go out and represent your school and represent your family.”

He earned his 300th career win in February.

