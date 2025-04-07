St. Henry District High School boys hoops coach Dave Faust announces retirement

ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Henry District High School boys basketball coach Dave Faust is retiring as the Ninth Region’s all-time wins leader after 33 seasons, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Faust earned 482 wins during his St. Henry coaching career. He led the Crusaders to three All “A” state championships and eight Ninth Region All “A” titles.

In 2003, he guided St. Henry to Rupp Arena after winning the Ninth Region title.

Faust has won numerous coach of the year honors at both the state and local levels. Faust is a member of the Newport Catholic Hall of Fame, Thomas More Hall of Fame, Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Hall of Fame.

“Coach Faust wasn’t just one of the greatest coaches in Northern Kentucky history — he was a builder of character, a mentor who shaped generations of student-athletes with integrity, passion, faith and heart,” St. Henry athletic director Jim Demler said in a statement. “We are so thankful for Coach and what he has given to the SHDHS community. Enjoy Retirement Coach!”

St. Henry District High School principal Grant Brannen has known Faust for a great deal of time. Brannen served as a ball boy when he was 8 years old.

St. Henry District High School named its gym floor after Faust and girls volleyball coach Maureen Kaiser in August 2024.

“The love, appreciation, and deep respect I have for him are beyond measure,” Brannen said in a statement. “He’s more than just a role model for our student-athletes — he inspires our entire faculty, staff, and community. Coach Faust has left an indelible mark on St. Henry. Thank you, Coach, and enjoy your well-earned retirement.”

St. Henry had a 7-19 record during the 2024-25 season.

