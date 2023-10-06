Watch Now
Scores, schedules for Week 8 of Ohio, NKY high school football

High school football scoreboard
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 19:13:24-04

CINCINNATI — Another Friday, another game day in the Tri-State.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week is a showdown between Winton Woods and Milford. The Milford Eagles have a 7-0 record for the first time since 1957, but face a Winton Woods team that they have never beaten.

"Their defense might be the best defense we've faced all year," said Milford coach Tom Grippa. "They're fast. They're big. So it's a real challenge for us."

Milford is ranked No. 6 in this week's Associated Press Division I state poll, while Winton Woods sits at No. 5 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings.

WCPO crews will also be at several other games throughout the area including St. Xavier vs. La Salle, Lakota East vs. Lakota West, Newcath vs. Newport, Mariemont vs. Wyoming, Beechwood vs. Owen County and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.

