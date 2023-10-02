Milford and Winton Woods prepare for an Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown

MILFORD, Ohio — The Milford High School football team has earned plenty of the spotlight this season as the top-ranked team in the Division I, Region 4 standings.

The Eagles, who have a 7-0 record for the first time since 1957, want to continue the momentum Friday night as they play at Winton Woods (6-1) in the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

Milford, ranked No. 6 in this week's Associated Press Division I state poll, wants to win its first outright Eastern Cincinnati Conference title this season. The Eagles must defeat Winton Woods in order to earn that distinction with two remaining home games. Milford is 0-8 all-time against Winton Woods.

"We know we got a really tough opponent," said Milford coach Tom Grippa, who is in his seventh season with the program and 32nd year overall as a high school head coach. "Their defense might be the best defense we've faced all year. They're fast. They're big. So it's a real challenge for us."

Milford, which has scored a conference-best 293 points, is led by several players including junior quarterback Luke Brand, who has thrown for 1,832 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Reece Davis has 44 receptions for 632 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Nathan Webster has 679 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, several players have stepped up including senior linebackers Andrew Littrell (68 tackles), Cole Miller (59 tackles), Tofa Luani (43 tackles) and senior defensive backs Toto Luani (37 tackles) and Rob Mickler (34 tackles, three interceptions).

Winton Woods, ranked No. 5 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, defeated Kings 13-12 last week. Junior tight end Ryan Cooley had five receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. Senior Zae Jennings had five tackles and a pass break-up on defense. He also had 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The defense was led by several players including junior defensive tackle Delan Massey-Wright and junior edge rusher Justin Hill.

The Warriors bounced back from a 20-13 loss to Anderson Sept. 22.

"The defense is playing lights out and the offense trending in right direction," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "In 2021 we were 4-3 going into Week 8, so no panic mode here - it's go time, simple."

