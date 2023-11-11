Scores for Ohio, NKY high school football playoffs

CINCINNATI — High school football playoffs continue in both Ohio and Kentucky this Friday.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week is Lakota West vs. Princeton. There's plenty at stake in this regional semifinal as both teams hope to get one step closer to the Final Four.

Undefeated Princeton won their Week 2 matchup in late August, but the Firebirds have won 10 straight since starting 0-2.

WCPO crews are also heading to the following games in Ohio: Moeller vs. Mason, Versailles vs. CCD, Clinton-Massie vs. Alter and Anderson vs. Harrison. In Kentucky, we're covering Bullitt East vs. Ryle, Dixie Heights vs. Highlands, Cooper vs. Scott County, Ashland Blazer vs. Covington Catholic, Newport vs. Ludlow and NewCath vs. Dayton.

Crews are also covering East Central vs. Evansville and Batesville vs. Heritage Hills in Indiana.

