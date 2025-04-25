Ryle 2026 linebacker Jacob Savage announces his verbal college commitment

UNION, Ky. — Ryle 2026 linebacker Jacob Savage announced Friday afternoon his verbal commitment to Indiana University.

"Their defensive scheme is built around linebackers," Savage said. "Their linebackers play like how I play. I feel like I will be extremely successful and I can really maximize my abilities as a football player."

Savage made the announcement in front of friends, family and teammates in the Ryle Media Center.

"Jacob's recruitment has been interesting and fun," Ryle football coach Mike Engler said. "I am sure that it was really tiring for him and his family. They have made trip after trip, seeing the schools and getting a good idea of what school fits best for him. He has walked the campuses, talked with school officials (he is looking to study business), watched practices, and met with coaches (this doesn't include the coaches visiting us here at Ryle)."

Ryle 2026 LB Jacob Savage verbally commits to Indiana. ⁦@WCPO⁩ pic.twitter.com/t4nudfLuqR — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) April 25, 2025

Savage, who is listed at 6 feet 1 and 225 pounds, considered Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Michigan State and Minnesota among his finalists.

He plans to graduate in December and enroll early in January 2026.

For now, Savage's main goal is to help Ryle win a state championship. Engler believes Savage will win Kentucky Mr. Football honors this upcoming season.

"The recruiting of Jacob has brought in many college coaches to Ryle, which brings attention to our program and helps other players get seen as well," Engler said. "Heck, some head coaches have even shown up at school and that very seldom ever happens. That gives you an idea of how much the schools want him."

Savage helped to lead Ryle to the Kentucky Class 6A state final this past December. Ryle (12-3) completed its season as the state runner-up.

Savage rushed for 1,085 yards and 22 touchdowns (72.3 net yards per game), according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association statistics. He also had 29 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Savage had 141 tackles (75 solo) including 9.5 tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and an interception.

"He has continued to excel in the classroom and weight room," Engler said. "I think he did 225 (pounds) - 18 times the other day. He has also been clocked at a laser time 4.6 in the 40 (yard dash). Along with Jacob, Ryle returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense, which sets up a very experienced team that should be primed for a great 2025 season."

Savage, a three-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked the No. 6 player in Kentucky overall in the 2026 class by the recruiting website. He is ranked the nation’s No. 53 linebacker in the 2026 class by the recruiting website.

Ryle opens the season at Covington Catholic Aug. 22.

The NCAA early college football signing period is scheduled for December.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter