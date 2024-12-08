Ryle High School football team completes its season as a Class 6A state runner-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Ryle High School football team completed its memorable season as a Class 6A state runner-up Saturday night in Lexington.

Louisville Trinity defeated Ryle 42-23 at Kroger Field.

Ryle concluded its season with an 11-3 record. Trinity, which won its 29th state title, completed its season with a 12-2 record.

The game was close in the first half and tied at 14 at halftime.

The Raiders led Trinity 17-14 with 4:17 left in the third quarter when junior Gavin Moses made a 39-yard field goal.

However, the Shamrocks took the lead about three minutes later and never looked back.

Ryle junior quarterback Nathan Verax found senior wide receiver Landon Lorms for three touchdowns in the game including a late score with 1:03 left in the game. However, it wasn’t enough as Trinity prevailed.

Verax threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jacob Savage rushed for 79 yards. Lorms had eight receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryle earned its second state final appearance after being a runner-up to Trinity in 2006.

Ryle had multiple signature wins this season including opponents like Covington Catholic, Highlands, Great Crossing (twice) and Louisville St. Xavier. Ryle lost at Cooper by seven points in Week 3.

Ryle coach Mike Engler completed his 11th season and has an 82-51 record with the program. He became Ryle’s all-time coaching wins leader during this season, too.

Ryle was the second Northern Kentucky school to compete for a football state championship this weekend.

Beechwood defeated Owensboro Catholic 50-34 Friday night in the Class 2A state final at Kroger Field. It is Beechwood’s 18th football state championship. It was the Tigers’ 23rd appearance in the championship game and their fourth championship in five years.

Cooper (13-0) plays Bowling Green (11-2) starting at 8 p.m. today in Class 5A.

