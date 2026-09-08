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Roger Bacon's Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium set to be ready for football by Sept. 25

Spartans set to play host to Canal Winchester Harvest Prep later this month
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Roger Bacon High School
Roger Bacon's Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium is set to be available for athletics later this month after new turf at the venue.
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Posted

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Roger Bacon High School’s Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium is scheduled to resume athletics activities and football will return Sept. 25 as the installation of new turf draws to a conclusion.

“On Friday, Sept. 25 we’re re-opening the Bron,” Roger Bacon Principal Tim McCoy said in a video message on X.

“Thanks to the hard work from our friends at Motz, we’re able to open up a little bit earlier than what we expected.”

Roger Bacon is scheduled to play host to Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Sept. 25.

The stadium closed due to an overflow of the storm sewer beneath the venue in August. The football/soccer field was contaminated following a severe storm in Greater Cincinnati in mid-August.

Regrading took place last week. The original plan was to have the stadium ready for use for the Homecoming football game Oct. 9 against visiting Southport (Ind.).

Instead, the stadium will be available for use earlier than expected — much to the joy of the Roger Bacon community.

Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium opened in 1954 and is one of Ohio’s oldest high school football venues. The stadium is named after the late former Roger Bacon football coach.

The stadium has hosted several standout football players over the years, including current NFL players James Thompson Jr. (San Francisco defensive lineman) and Corey Kiner (New England running back).

Starting in two weeks, it will also feature a new game day experience for the Spartans and their fans.

Roger Bacon (1-2) plays host to McNicholas (1-2) at Wyoming this Friday night (Sept. 11).

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