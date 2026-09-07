Big 12 Conference withdraws lawsuit against Texas Tech, paving the way for Brendan Sorsby's possible return

A federal lawsuit filed last month by the Big 12 Conference against Texas Tech has been dropped, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, which could open the door for former UC Bearcat Brendan Sorsby to play again.

All issues related to the suit have been handled internally and the league is moving forward. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 7, 2026

According to Thamel, "all issues related to the suit have been handled internally and the league is moving forward."

Court records show that Sorsby has acknowledged making thousands of impermissible bets totaling at least $90,000 during his time at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. That included 40 bets on Indiana while a freshman in 2022, though none on any of the games he played in with the Hoosiers.

In June, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction that prevented the NCAA from being able to block his eligibility for his final college season.

RELATED: Brendan Sorsby gets injunction vs. NCAA and could play for Texas Tech after gambling ineligibility

A week after the temporary injunction was filed, the NCAA asked a Texas appeals court to stay the temporary injunction that cleared the way for Sorsby to play this fall despite being declared ineligible for gambling, while the Big 12 Conference filed a federal lawsuit warning the Texas attorney general to stay out of the case.

RELATED: NCAA, Big 12 go to court against Texas Tech, seeking to ensure ability to handle Sorsby eligibility

Sorsby played for the Bearcats during the last two seasons before transferring to Texas Tech. He played his first two seasons at Indiana.

Last week, the NCAA cleared the University of Cincinnati of any wrongdoing involving a probe into improper gambling on college sports by the former quarterback.

A university spokesman confirmed that Sorsby committed a Level III violation that was isolated and limited in nature, but the university was not at fault.

RELATED: NCAA clears Cincinnati of wrongdoing in gambling probe of former quarterback.

Earlier this year, in a separate lawsuit, the University of Cincinnati sued Sorsby, claiming the former quarterback breached his contract and refused to repay the school.

RELATED: University of Cincinnati sues former QB Brendan Sorsby for breach of NIL contract

The Associated Press contributed to this report.