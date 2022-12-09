Purcell Marian High School names Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School announced Friday morning that Jeremy Pflug has been named the head football coach.

Pflug, the Woodward High School head coach this past season, has a 55-26 record in eight years as a head coach including Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Aiken, Landmark Christian and Woodward. He is also the founder of The Crown Classic All-American Game and directed the event until 2021.

“Jeremy is a proven leader,” Purcell Marian athletic director D.J. Dowdy said in a statement. “Purcell Marian was looking for an experienced winner and a respected teacher of student-athletes. Coach Pflug checks every box.”

Pflug succeeds Dowdy, who stepped down as head football coach in mid-November to concentrate on the director of athletics position.

Pflug will take over a Cavaliers program that has three consecutive playoff appearances. The football program is scheduled to begin play on its new on-campus home field, Staubach Stadium, on Aug. 18, 2023 against visiting Deer Park.

"I am honored to be the next head coach at Purcell Marian High School and am looking forward to continuing the positive momentum," Pflug said in a statement. "I am passionate about developing student-athletes to their highest levels and am excited to lead the Cavaliers into a new era.”

Pflug led Woodward (5-6) this past season to the Division III postseason for the first time in 15 years. The Bulldogs set school records in passing offense and placed seven players on the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference first and second all-star teams.

Pflug said he appreciated being at Woodward this past season.

"I loved the opportunity there," Pflug said. "I appreciate (Woodward athletic director) Jabreel (Moton) for all his support and all the student-athletes. The student-athletes worked their tails off the past year and I'm looking forward to watching their continued success."

Prior to Woodward, Pflug was the head coach at Cincinnati College Prep Academy for three years (2019-2021). Pflug led the Lions to the first two winning seasons and playoff appearances in school history while placing 12 players on the Miami Valley Conference all-star teams, according to a Purcell Marian news release.

Pflug spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach at Anderson, helping to lead the program to the regional final.

Pflug was the head coach at Aiken High School for three seasons from 2015-2017, where he went 21-10 and was named the 2016 Division V Southwest District coach of the year. During his tenure, 12 Falcons were named to the all-district team and 10 student-athletes received scholarships to play college football.

Pflug graduated from Morehead State University, where he earned a degree in sports management in 2009 and a master's degree in business administration in 2012.

