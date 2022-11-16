Purcell Marian's D.J. Dowdy steps down as head football coach, will remain AD

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School head football coach D.J. Dowdy said Wednesday morning he is stepping down from the position but will remain the school's athletic director.

“I am very proud of the progress our football program has made during my time as a coach," Dowdy said. "With the growth of our program offerings, increased student-athlete participation, and the construction of Staubach Stadium, the time is right for me to devote my full attention to the athletic department,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy has coached the Cavaliers for the past three seasons, leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.

Purcell Marian (6-5) was a Division V, Region 20 playoff qualifier this season. The Cavaliers made the postseason for a second straight season after the team had a 7-4 record in 2021.

Dowdy said he is very proud of bringing the football program back to a good standing as the team's slogan was "Refuse to Lose" this season. The school community has also showed a great deal of support for the team, too.

"We've established a culture of never quitting, never giving up," Dowdy said.

Dowdy, who is in his sixth year as athletic director at the school, will continue to manage the athletic department and prepare for the opening of Staubach Stadium, an athletics complex which is still on schedule to open for the fall of 2023.

"We could not be more appreciative of the job Coach Dowdy has done to restore the proud tradition of the Purcell Marian football program over the past three seasons," said CEO/Principal Andy Farfsing.

"More important than the success on the field is his positive impact on the young men he coached. The future of Cavalier Football and Athletics has never been brighter."

Staubach Stadium is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, a 1960 Purcell High School graduate. The stadium will be located at Woodburn Avenue and De Sales Lane and is a first for the school in its 94-year history.

Student-athletes have practiced and played home games at dozens of fields, stadiums and complexes around Greater Cincinnati since the school's inception.

Dowdy became Purcell Marian’s director of athletics in 2019. During that time, Purcell Marian reintroduced multiple varsity sports programs and broke ground on Staubach Stadium.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank my wife, Nia, and my children, Kaden and Kendrix, for their endless support," Dowdy said. "I’d also like to thank my student-athletes, coaching staff, their families, and the Purcell Marian community for their commitment to rebuilding our culture over the past three seasons. I look forward to leading Cavalier Athletics into our next chapter.”

Dowdy said the next head football coach will have plenty of resources to work with in preparation for next season.

Interested applicants may send a cover letter and coaching resume to Dowdy at ddowdy@purcellmarian.org. The application deadline is Dec. 2.

