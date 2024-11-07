Purcell Marian girls basketball team is No. 12 nationally this preseason by MaxPreps

CINCINNATI — The reigning three-time state champion Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team is No. 12 nationally in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings.

Purcell Marian is the only Ohio team ranked in the top 25 by MaxPreps.

“I think the thing that separates this team from our previous teams is our senior leadership,” Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. “Last season, we had a strong group of three seniors who are all competing at the collegiate level, but this year we are fortunate to have four seniors who have been with us since their freshman year. This experience will be invaluable as we head into the season.”

Purcell Marian, which has an 83-4 record the past three seasons, opens this season against visiting national powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy in the Journey to the Tourney at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Purcell Marian.

Montverde won the 2024 Chipotle High School Nationals National Championship in April. Montverde was ranked No. 3 nationally in last season's final ESPNW Power Rankings. Purcell Marian was ranked No. 13.

Their team features former Ohio high school star Saniyah Hall, who is ranked the No. 1 player in the 2026 class by ESPN. Hall was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball this past March. That's when Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander won her second Ohio Ms. Basketball award.

Alexander, who is verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati women’s basketball program, is expected to sign with UC on Nov. 13 — the first day of the NCAA’s basketball signing period.

“Dee has shown remarkable growth both on and off the court,” Mosley said. “Her jump shot continues to improve, as she has been shooting at an impressive rate this fall.”

Alexander led Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian was ranked No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

Alexander, ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s HoopGurlz national recruiting rankings for the 2025 class, was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team, MaxPreps All-America Second Team and was the Ohio MaxPreps player of the year as a junior. She was also named the Gatorade Ohio high school girls basketball player of the year.

Purcell Marian has several other impact players including senior point guard Ky’Aira Miller, a Bowling Green verbal commit. Senior guard Cy’Aira Miller, Ky’Aira’s twin sister, along with senior guard Trinity Small and sophomore center Samaya Wilkins are among other players to watch.

“Samaya has made significant strides and is beginning to gain recognition nationwide,” Mosley said. “We are also excited about the potential of the Miller sisters, Ky'Aira and Cy'Aira, along with Trinity Small. We anticipate big seasons from all of them.”

Purcell Marian, winners of 27 consecutive games, is the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles. Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

Purcell Marian will pursue its fourth consecutive state title this season as a Division III program.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

