Miami RedHawks remain undefeated ahead of nationally televised matchup

Team's historic winning streak marks greatest in MAC history as they prepare for first ESPN broadcast since 1998
Tyler Evert/AP
Miami (Ohio) Head Coach Travis Steele talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college Basketball game against Marshall, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Huntington, W.Va.
OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University's men's basketball team continues its historic undefeated season, preparing to host rival Ohio University in a nationally televised matchup Friday night.

The RedHawks have captured national attention with their record-breaking performance.

"This is the greatest MAC winning streak in history," said Mark Adams, national college basketball analyst for ESPN. "They're obviously the best streak in Miami history. This will be the first game on ESPN ownership since 1998."

Adams credits the team's success to their culture and coaching staff, led by coach Travis Steele.

"It is a culture of we — there's no me, there's no disease of me in that locker room, all they want to do is win and support each other and that is why they are so good," Adams said.

The basketball team's success has created excitement throughout the campus and local community. Students Daniel Uria and Isabelle Holsman will be at the game.

"I've been buying tickets like a month in advance to make sure I am at these games before they are sold out," Uria said.

Local businesses are also benefiting from the team's momentum. Skippers Pub and Top Deck have gotten creative with their game-day promotions.

"Every time they make a 3, we throw out a Skippers t-shirt at the game," said owner Thomas Amarantos.

However, Amarantos faces a unique challenge as an OU alumnus during Friday night's rivalry matchup.

"I can't tell anybody," Amarantos said. "I'm rooting for whichever team does the best and comes into Skippers Pub after."

The RedHawks are building tremendous momentum inside Millett Hall as fans hope the team can maintain their perfect record against their cross-state rivals.

