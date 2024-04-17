Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander to announce college commitment this afternoon

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School 2025 wing Dee Alexander is scheduled to announce her college commitment at 5 p.m. today. We'll update this story as soon as she picks her school.

Alexander, a five-star player and ranked No. 6 nationally in the 2025 class by ESPN, narrowed her final three college choices to UC, Ohio State and Illinois on Monday.

Alexander, the two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, led Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian is No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

She had one of the most accomplished seasons in Ohio high school girls basketball history this past winter.

Alexander was named Tuesday afternoon to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team. Last week, she was named to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team. She was also the Gatorade Ohio high school player of the year and the Ohio MaxPreps player of the year.

Scoring 1,896 points in her high school career, Alexander had been considering 15 programs publicly since announcing the finalists on Instagram in November 2023.

Those scholarship offers include University of Connecticut, South Carolina, Iowa, Louisiana State (LSU), Ohio State, University of Southern California, Texas, Notre Dame, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia Tech and others.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this year's state final. She scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022 to 2024 — with all those games at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian has an 83-4 record for the past three seasons.

The NCAA's early signing period for basketball starts Nov. 13, 2024.

