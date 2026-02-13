With MLB aspirations and scouts watching closely, Moeller's Matt Ponatoski prepares for University of Kentucky

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There is no such thing as an offseason for Moeller senior Matt Ponatoski. Yet, he's able to savor the final months of his high school career with a smile.

The University of Kentucky football and baseball signee is preparing for his final Moeller sports season, baseball, starting next month. The Major League Baseball prospect is also in demand with pro scouts.

"I’m amazed at how he’s able to manage everything all at once," Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany said. "He just loves it."

Ponatoski, 17, is studying the UK football playbook under the leadership of new head coach Will Stein, months before he arrives in Lexington. He said he has a good rapport with Stein after the UK coach was previously the Oregon offensive coordinator and recruited the four-star quarterback.

"It felt like a full-circle moment," Ponatoski said. "He said it right when he got the job. I was actually sitting in school. I was in the counselor’s office, and he called me. He was like, 'I’m going to take this job.' It was really cool."

Watch: We speak to Ponatoski and his preparation for the next level

With MLB scouts watching closely, star highschooler Matt Ponatoski prepares for college

Ponatoski is eager to prove something to Big Blue Nation.

"I’ve always loved football," Ponatoski said. "And I want to play in front of 60,000 people at Kroger Field. That’s my dream. That’s what I live for. UK fans should be excited because I love football. I love baseball. You can kind of do the best of both worlds at that school. That’s the opportunity that I have. That’s a really hard opportunity to turn down."

This month, Ponatoski prefers to focus on helping to lead Moeller to a baseball state championship in June. Moeller has been a regional runner-up the past two seasons.

"I haven’t won a state championship here," Ponatoski said. "Is it about me? Not at all. It’s about winning games and putting us in good spots to win games later in the year."

There is no doubt Ponatoski — who is ranked Ohio’s No. 1 baseball player in the 2026 class by Prep Baseball — has a spotlight among MLB scouts as the draft approaches July 11.

"My goal is to be a professional baseball player," Ponatoski said. "But, at the end of the day I want to be where my feet are and my current goal is to win a state championship."

Ponatoski said this week he’s spoken with 27 MLB teams – most of whom visited for hours in the evening at his family home.

“It’s honestly a blessing,” Ponatoski said.

The MLB teams’ meetings with Ponatoski and his family concluded last week. He is having hitting sessions in front of teams once or twice a week.

"Something that I will never forget — you had your hometown Reds with three of their scouts, their scouting director, walk into your house," Ponatoski said. "That doesn’t happen to a lot of people. I think it was a really cool experience."

And while several scouts are expected to be at Moeller’s games this season, Ponatoski isn’t fazed by the attention on the diamond.

"You definitely see familiar faces," Ponatoski said. "They’ve all kind of been in my house now. If I peek out and see them, I am going to notice it. At the same time, I’m going to play the game I love. I think playing it with the joy that I play with and just how I feel like I respect the game and the love for the game. I don’t think there is going to be too many. I don’t get nervous. I think that’s where Moeller football helps with the baseball. I’ve played in front of 15,000 people. It’s not that big of a deal."

Ponatoski said UK projects him to be an infielder, while MLB scouts vary on whether he is a pitcher or an infielder/hitter.

Regardless, Ponatoski believes he can impact a game daily and will give "120%" into each opportunity. He’s been working on a mechanic change to his bat swing, too.

"Just watching him swing a bat, it’s effortless," Bathiany said. "Just like it is when he throws a football. Just a natural athlete. It seems like whatever he does, he can do really well. What people don’t realize is the amount of work that he puts into his baseball career as well. Even during the season, he would be going to the batting cage on Sundays after our stuff here. And he would stay consistent with that. During the baseball season, he would find time to get a football in his hands and throw as well."

Besides football and baseball, Ponatoski said he likes to participate in golf, pilates and pickleball.

"I will go over to Pickleball Kingdom," Ponatoski said. "My dad and my two uncles who have gotten really good, we will go play for two, three hours. It gets competitive. My mom’s brothers — she has eight brothers and they don’t like to lose — they’re not taking it easy on me. I’m definitely not taking it easy on them."

Besides the recreation from football and baseball, Ponatoski has a perspective on his role at Moeller. He knows what he wants in his legacy. He’s tried to live that throughout his senior year.

"I don’t want to be known as the football and baseball player," said Ponatoski. "I want to be known as a really good human being. I want to be walking through the halls, and I know your name, and you know my name. And you don’t know me as the quarterback or the shortstop. You know me as Matt."

