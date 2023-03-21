Princeton's Solè Williams, Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander earn statewide honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The All-Ohio honors continued Tuesday morning for two Greater Cincinnati star high school girls basketball players.

Princeton senior point guard Solè Williams and Purcell Marian sophomore wing Dee Alexander were named Tuesday morning as the Divisions I and II girls basketball players of the year, respectively.

Williams, the Gatorade Ohio Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led Princeton to a Division I state title this season while Alexander, Ohio's Ms. Basketball, led Purcell Marian to the Division II state title.

Williams, a Texas A&M signee, averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 rebounds for the Vikings (28-2). Princeton won its first girls basketball state championship since 2014 and the program's third overall (Class AAA championship in 1987).

West Clermont's Jeff Click was named the Division I state coach of the year. Talawanda senior Kylee Fears and West Clermont senior Anna Swisshelm were named to the Division I first team.

Alexander averaged 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds. 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cavaliers (27-2), who won back-to-back state titles. Purcell Marian won the program's first state title in 2022 as a Division III program and moved up to Division II this season.

Alexander, who has 35 college scholarship offers, was named the MaxPreps Ohio Girls Basketball Player of the Year last week.

The Divisions I-IV all-state teams are being announced this week by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Divisions III and IV teams were announced Monday. The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced Wednesday and Thursday.

