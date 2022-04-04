Princeton sophomore TJ Engleman verbally commits to Georgia Tech

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton sophomore TJ Engleman announced Monday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to play football at Georgia Tech.

Engleman, a Division I second-team All-Southwest District media selection in 2021, was a first-team All-Greater Miami Conference selection last season.

He threw for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 960 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Vikings (11-2), a Division I regional semifinalist last season.

Engleman had a significant debut onto the Greater Cincinnati high school football scene during his first varsity start Aug. 19, 2021, in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown. He threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns in Princeton's 58-45 win over visiting Anderson in the 2021 season opener.

He followed up that performance by throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 135 yards and four touchdowns in Princeton's 63-21 win at Loveland the following week.

Engleman is the first Greater Cincinnati football player in the 2024 class to report a verbal college commitment.

Three Greater Cincinnati football players in the 2023 class have made verbal commitments including Fairfield defensive back Josiah Jackson (West Virginia), Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (West Virginia) and Wyoming tailback CJ Hester (Western Michigan).

Lakota West junior safety Malik Hartford — Ohio's second-ranked player overall in the 2023 class by 247 Sports — plans to announce his college commitment Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio high school football regular season begins the week of August 15 with the first Friday night being August 19.

