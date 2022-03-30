Winton Woods 2023 cornerback Cameron Calhoun verbally commits to West Virginia

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods junior cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced Wednesday he has given a verbal commitment to the West Virginia University football program.

Calhoun, who is listed at 6 feet and 170 pounds, had more than 20 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, according to Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy.

Calhoun felt at home on the Morgantown campus and connected well with the Big 12 program during the recruiting process, Murphy said.

The cornerback also had scholarship offers that included Kentucky, Boston College, Rutgers, Duke, Connecticut, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Duke along with Mid-American Conference programs and others.

Calhoun had nine interceptions, 61 tackles (43 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the 2021 season, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference statistics.

Winton Woods (13-3) defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban 21-10 to win the Division II state title Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. He had four tackles in the state final.

Calhoun, rated Ohio's No. 15 player overall in the 2023 class by 247 Sports, is the second Greater Cincinnati high school football player in the 2023 class to give a verbal commitment to West Virginia University.

Fairfield junior defensive back Josiah Jackson announced his verbal commitment to the Mountaineers on March 11.

The NCAA's early Division I signing period starts Dec. 21.

Winton Woods opens this season against visiting Trotwood-Madison in August before its nine-game Eastern Cincinnati Conference schedule.

The OHSAA football regular season begins the week of Aug. 15 with the first Friday night being Aug. 19. The regular season concludes Oct. 22 and the playoff qualifiers are announced Oct. 23.

The state finals return to Canton this year with games scheduled Dec. 1-4. This is a second year of a three-year contract between the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter