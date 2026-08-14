Princeton High School's renovated stadium set to host homecoming football game Oct. 2

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School announced the renovated Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium at Pat Mancuso Field will open Oct. 2 as the football team plays host to Mason during Princeton’s Homecoming Week.

“During the Princeton stadium project’s weekly construction meeting, district officials, construction partners and project representatives determined that the stadium site will not be ready for occupancy in time for the start of the 2026 fall athletic season,” the Princeton City Schools Athletic Department said in a statement this week.

Alternate locations for boys and girls soccer, along with middle school are being secured.

The September varsity home football games will move to Roettger Stadium in Lockland. That includes Sept. 4 (versus Colerain), Sept. 11 (versus Sycamore) and Sept. 18 (versus Lakota West). Lockland High School does not have a football team this season due to low participation numbers.

On Sept. 26, a community celebration and open house will provide residents, alumni, students and supporters an opportunity to tour the newly renovated Princeton stadium before competition begins.

The stadium, which opened in 1961, has undergone several renovations this summer.

The stadium ribbon-cutting ceremony is included in an event that will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include the first home performance of the Pride of Princeton Marching Band. There will be concessions, food trucks, performances, games and activities.

"We know our students, families, alumni, and community have been eagerly anticipating the return to our renovated stadium," Princeton athletic director Joe Roberts said in a statement. "While this is certainly disappointing, our priority is ensuring the project is completed the right way. We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work through these final steps to deliver a first-class facility that will serve Princeton students for generations. We plan to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, September 26, 2026, as part of the planned homecoming kick-off festivities."

Princeton plays Moeller in the football season opener Aug. 20 at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:07 p.m.

Roberts said 2,060 tickets have been sold for the game as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana football seasons start next week.

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