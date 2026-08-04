Lockland High School cancels football season due to low participation numbers

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Lockland High School has canceled its football season due to low participation numbers, according to Lockland athletic director Jon Payne.

Lockland, a Division VII, Region 28 program, had 15 players in the program. Payne said there was a team meeting on Monday night. The players have been informed of the school's decision.

Lockland had been scheduled to open the season at Finneytown Aug. 21.

Payne said he has informed Lockland’s opponents about the season cancellation. Lockland is not listed on the Miami Valley Conference website for the 2026 football standings.

Lockland had a 0-9 record, including 0-3 within the MVC in 2025. The MVC is comprised of Gray, Scarlet and White divisions.

Finneytown athletic director Gerald Warmack said the Wildcats are currently looking for a Week 1 opponent for Aug. 21.

Division VII is a tournament division within the Ohio High School Athletic Association. As of April, Division VII for this football season consists of schools with 106 boys (sophomores through seniors) or fewer.

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