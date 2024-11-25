Princeton High School's stadium is set to receive a $22 million upgrade

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School’s Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium is scheduled to close to the public starting Dec. 21 for what will eventually be the start of a $22 million upgrade project focusing on safety, accessibility and facility improvements, Princeton City Schools announced Monday morning.

The initial construction date is still being determined. The Princeton athletic department intends to host the Princeton track and field invitational April 12, 2025 with spectators.

The stadium, which opened in 1961, will be closed during the 2025-26 school year.

Soccer will be played at Sycamore Junior High School during the 2025 season, according to Princeton athletic director Joe Roberts.

Three varsity home football games will be played at Grein Field at Roettger Stadium in Lockland, Roberts said.

The Princeton stadium project is being funded through the district’s operating budget, according to a news release. The debt payment for the project is approximately $1.2 million annually until fiscal year 2042 when it increases slightly until it is completely paid off.

"These critical upgrades address long-standing infrastructure needs while prioritizing student safety and community resources," Princeton City Schools Superintendent G. Elgin Card said in a statement. “These are targeted improvements designed to serve our current needs within a fiscally responsible framework."

The safety and accessibility improvements include separate visitor entrances to enhance traffic flow and safety, increased handicap-accessible parking and re-designed parking and vehicle flow for safer entry and exit.

The project also includes added sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety and a new dedicated girls’ locker room to provide equal facilities. The bleachers, updated in 2018, will remain and meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The facility upgrades include the replacement of a 20-year-old turf base layer and track, a new fieldhouse with meeting spaces, locker rooms and restrooms, upgraded concession stands and plumbing and enhanced outdoor lighting and WiFi access.

“Safety is always a top priority," Roberts said in a statement. "The athletic stadium project is designed to create a more secure, inclusive, and healthier field and facility for our students and community. We’re making upgrades to ensure the well-being of our students and visitors. We’re installing separate entrances for visitors, improving outdoor lighting, and enhancing WiFi access across all facilities. Additionally, we'll address the safety concerns around where cars and student buses will park, making it safer for our students and community to enter and exit the fields."

Princeton City Schools announced Monday the community is invited to a special evening Dec. 20 to celebrate the stadium’s rich history and mark the beginning of winter break.

The event, which is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 includes a luminary walk where participants can stroll the track illuminated by luminaries. A stadium tour allows visitors to see the fieldhouse, restrooms and the boys locker room before the renovations. The new fieldhouse will be underneath the existing bleachers which will remain in their current location.

A community pep rally includes recognition of all Princeton sports and special photograph opportunities with Greater Miami Conference champions, the Viking mascot and alumni groups.

Food trucks and concession stands including funnel cakes and hot chocolate will be on sale to benefit the Princeton Athletic Boosters.

A winter concert and Pride of Princeton Marching Band music highlights will be displayed on the stadium’s video scoreboard.

“This event is more than a farewell to the turf, track, and outdated field house - it’s a celebration of our community's shared memories of Pat Mancuso Field and our future potential," Roberts said in a statement.

"We're inviting everyone to walk the track one last time, share stories, take photos on the football field, and look forward to the exciting developments ahead."

The stadium will host the Moeller versus Centerville Division I football state semifinal this Friday (Nov. 29) starting at 7 p.m.

