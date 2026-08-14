2027 power forward Jeffrey Reynolds enrolls at Lakota West High School

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — 2027 power forward Jeffrey Reynolds is enrolled at Lakota West.

Reynolds, a 6-foot-9 player from Spire Academy, is ranked in the top 50 among power forwards nationally in his class, according to ESPN.

Reynolds has scholarship offers from Ohio University, Arkansas State, Western Carolina, Toledo, Kent State and East Tennessee State.

Lakota West had a 24-2 record during the 2025-26 season, including 16-0 in the Greater Miami Conference. The Firebirds were a 2026 Division I regional runner-up and 2025 Division I state semifinalist.

The Firebirds return several talented players, including senior guard Bryce Curry, who verbally committed to Toledo in July.

Curry was a Division I first-team all-state basketball player this past season. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for the Firebirds.

Lakota West four-star basketball player Josh Tyson announced in early July on social media his intention to transfer to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) for his senior year. Tyson is still enrolled at Lakota West as of 3 p.m. Friday (Aug. 14).

Tyson, a Division I first-team all-state selection this past season, averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Firebirds (24-2). Tyson was also an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist this past season.

Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball practice starts Nov. 6. The season starts Nov. 30.

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