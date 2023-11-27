OHSAA football state finals are remaining at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state finals will remain in Canton through at least 2026, OHSAA executive director Doug Ute announced Monday afternoon.

Ute made the announcement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club weekly meeting. He said the state finals will remain in Canton for the next three years starting in 2024 with additional options after that.

The new contract was announced just as this year's football state finals week begins.

The OHSAA football state finals enter this week with the final year of a three-year contract with the Pro Football Hall of Fame which was announced in June 2021.

The seven games are set for the 52nd annual OHSAA football state championship games, which kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

This season is the first time since 2011 that no Greater Cincinnati team is in the OHSAA football state finals.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton hosted the football finals from 2017-19, but attendance limitations in 2020 set by the Ohio Health Director’s sports order due to the COVID-19 pandemic changed the location. The 2020 state finals were played at Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium and Franklin County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fawcett Stadium, the former name of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, first hosted a state football final in 1991.

A state football final has not been held in Cincinnati since 1980 when Moeller defeated Massillon Washington 30-7 in the Division I state championship at Nippert Stadium.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter